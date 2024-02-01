Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

