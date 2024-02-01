Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

