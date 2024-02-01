Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

