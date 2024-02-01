Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Decreased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 565,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335,589. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

