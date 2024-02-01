Motco Acquires 1,405 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.