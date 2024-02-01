Motco Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,811,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,968. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.