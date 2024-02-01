MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $544.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

