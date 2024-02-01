MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

NYSE MSCI opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.18. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

