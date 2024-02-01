Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.90.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.