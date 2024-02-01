Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

