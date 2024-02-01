National Bank Financial Comments on Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$109.40 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

