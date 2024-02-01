National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.12

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.12 and last traded at C$103.74, with a volume of 224946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$98.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.39.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5957854 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

