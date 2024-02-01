National Bankshares Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNFree Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.42 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.