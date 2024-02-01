National Bankshares Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.42 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.33.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.