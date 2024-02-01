National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$82.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$78.25.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

About Boardwalk REIT

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$69.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$52.94 and a one year high of C$74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.87.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.