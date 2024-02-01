National Bankshares Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.31.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
