New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

