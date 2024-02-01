New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $62,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

