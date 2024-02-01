New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 108,120 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $53,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.