NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) versus Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Financial Survey

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and Stevanato Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million 6.11 -$4.75 million ($0.48) -4.56 Stevanato Group $1.04 billion N/A $150.51 million €0.59 ($0.64) 53.80

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Stevanato Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NEXGEL and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -76.64% -38.69% -25.90% Stevanato Group 14.05% 14.87% 8.70%

Summary

Stevanato Group beats NEXGEL on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

