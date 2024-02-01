NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.79

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 64730235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 956,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

