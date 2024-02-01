Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

