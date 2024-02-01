Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 262.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 45,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 29.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.