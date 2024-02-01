Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Up to $233.89

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $233.89, but opened at $250.32. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $249.70, with a volume of 737,830 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.69 and its 200 day moving average is $215.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

