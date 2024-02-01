Northeast Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

