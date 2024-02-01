Northeast Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Trading Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:NBN opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Bank
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.