Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $446.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.72. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

