NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 6.6%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.47. 184,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,435,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 58.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

