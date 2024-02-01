Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 1393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).
The stock has a market capitalization of £106.27 million, a PE ratio of -297.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.59.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.
Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.
