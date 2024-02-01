Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCS shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Oculis Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Articles

