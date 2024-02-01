Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE OMC opened at $90.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

