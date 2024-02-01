Oppenheimer Raises Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target to $51.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.38. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

