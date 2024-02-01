Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In related news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

