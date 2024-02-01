ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Stock Down 0.2 %

IX stock opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in ORIX by 29.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ORIX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in ORIX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ORIX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

