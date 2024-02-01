Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

