Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 682,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,204. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.