Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
