Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

