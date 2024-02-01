Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $165.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.32. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

