Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

PANW stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.77. The company had a trading volume of 373,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.76 and a 200 day moving average of $263.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,426 shares of company stock valued at $130,091,039. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.