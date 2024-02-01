Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.46 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.