Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.8 %

PH opened at $464.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $479.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.