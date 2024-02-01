Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $23.90-24.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.900-24.500 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 5.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $25.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.41. The stock had a trading volume of 537,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,960. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $496.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.