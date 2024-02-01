Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $464.50, but opened at $492.20. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $486.87, with a volume of 307,169 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

