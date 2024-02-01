Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.900-24.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.9 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.90-24.50 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $485.00 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.