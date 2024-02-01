PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 6%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 23,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 6,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

PAX Global Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

