PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) VP Sells $32,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00.

Shares of PED opened at $0.68 on Thursday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90.

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

