Pendragon (LON:PDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.46), with a volume of 11332121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.40 ($0.44).
Pendragon Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £516.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,197.50 and a beta of 0.39.
Pendragon Company Profile
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
