Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

Pentair stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

