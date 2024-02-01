Petrus Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.98. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of C$28.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

