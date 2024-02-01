Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

