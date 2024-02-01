Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.33

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.33 and last traded at $91.82, with a volume of 490758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,723,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $33,832,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 210.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 360,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

