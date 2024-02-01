Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $765.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 30.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.